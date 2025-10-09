EN
    Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitation

    07:12, 9 October 2025

    The weather is expected to be dry without precipitation today throughout Kazakhstan,  Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    Occasional rainfall is forecast for the northeast and mountainous areas in southern Kazakhstan.

    Ground frosts are set to form in Zhetysu region with mercury standing at 1-6 degrees Celsius, also in Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

    The high fire threat is in place in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Ulytau and Abai regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on October 6. 

