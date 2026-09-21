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    Kazakhstan to enjoy summer-like weather

    10:41, 21 September 2026

    Kazhydromet released a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 22-24, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to enjoy summer-like weather
    Photo credit: Karlybai Bakdaulet

    Rains and thunderstorms are expected to grip Kazakhstan early this week. Fog is forecast in the morning and at night countrywide.

    Daytime air temperatures are reported to rise as high as +25...+32 degrees Celsius in the country’s west, +20...+31 degrees in the northwest, and +25...+32 degrees Celsius in the south and southeast. Air temperature is expected to reach +18... +27 degrees Celsius in the north and central part of Kazakhstan, with mercury reading +25...+32 degrees Celsius in the east.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported what the weather would be like on September 19-21.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Fog Rains
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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