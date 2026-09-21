Kazakhstan to enjoy summer-like weather

Rains and thunderstorms are expected to grip Kazakhstan early this week. Fog is forecast in the morning and at night countrywide.

Daytime air temperatures are reported to rise as high as +25...+32 degrees Celsius in the country’s west, +20...+31 degrees in the northwest, and +25...+32 degrees Celsius in the south and southeast. Air temperature is expected to reach +18... +27 degrees Celsius in the north and central part of Kazakhstan, with mercury reading +25...+32 degrees Celsius in the east.

Earlier, Qazinform reported what the weather would be like on September 19-21.