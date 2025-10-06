Kazakhstan to enjoy several days of clear weather

Clear skies are expected across most regions of Kazakhstan, brought by a northwestern anticyclone from October 7 till 9.

“Only in the north and east of the country, the passage of atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Strengthening winds, fog, and dust storms are expected in the southwest and south,” the Mets said.

At night, temperatures in the northern and central regions are expected to fall to between –1°C and –7°C, while daytime readings will climb to +4°C +16°C.

In the east, nighttime temperatures are forecast to fall as low as –5°C to –13°C, with daytime highs ranging from +3°C to +11°C.

In other parts of the country, temperatures are expected to gradually rise.

