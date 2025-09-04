Kazakhstan to earn up to $75M from spacecraft exports

According to Olzhabekov, Kazakhstan currently operates five satellites:

Three Earth remote sensing satellites which provide imaging of the planet's visible surface.

Two communications satellites responsible for radio signal retransmission, television broadcasting, and communication within the country.

Six more spacecraft are currently under development. Four will be optical Earth remote sensing satellites, while two will be radar satellites that scan the Earth’s surface using lunar radars to provide 3D spatial data.

Three of these new spacecraft are being developed for export to Congo, Nigeria, and Mongolia.

"I'll name the general range for these export contracts, as the specifics are, unfortunately, not for public disclosure under the contract's terms, and I don't know the full details," Olzhabekov said. "According to my estimates, the total cost of these three satellites is within the range of $70 million to $75 million."

The satellites are being developed by Galam LLP, in which the national company Kazakhstan-Gharysh Sapary holds a 72% stake and Airbus Defence and Space holds 27%.

"We plan to complete our satellites by the end of 2026, and work on their creation is already in full swing," the Vice Minister added. "The launch is expected, if I'm not mistaken, in early 2027. The other three satellites will be ready between 2028 and 2029."

Earlier, the Kazakh Senate ratified a Protocol to amend the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on the creation of the Baiterek space rocket complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan will spend above KZT 60 billion for the first launch from Baiterek space complex.