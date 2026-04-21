Kazakhstan to double quotas for employment of people with disabilities

According to him, 110,800 (or 30 percent) out of 413,700 working-age people with disabilities were provided with jobs last year.

More than 25,000 disabled people have been covered with employment measures today.

8,100 were employed under workplace quotas.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

“The majority of those employed are in Ulytau region (2,900 or 44.5 per cent), Karaganda region (16,700 or 38.5 per cent), and in Astana (13,200 or 38 per cent). The lowest employment indicators are reported in Abai region (2,800 or 24.5 per cent), Turkistan region (41,800 or 23.7 per cent), and Almaty region (18,000 or 22.4 per cent),” said Yertayev.

He then said the ministry plans to provide quotas to approximately 17,000 disabled people, which is twice more than in 2025.

The ministry also plans to introduce a digital service for the employment of people with disabilities.

Earlier, it was reported that seven new rehabilitation centers for disabled people are planned to be built in Kazakhstan.