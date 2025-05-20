Kazakhstan to double bachelor’s degree students’ bursaries

For master’s degree students monthly allowances will make 117,098 tenge, and for PhD students – 262,000 tenge.

“Thus, bursaries for master’s degree and PhD students will be increased by 1.75 times,” Yeshenkulov clarified.

He also said that shortage of places in student dormitories decreased from 82,500 in 2019 to 14,873 beds in 2024.

“Students with special needs are provided with dormitory places in a proactive format,” the vice minister added.

In the past five years, the number of educational grants in Kazakhstan rose 1.4fold, with 93,116 grants allocated in 2024-2025 academic year (77,084 – for bachelor’s degree programs, 13,113 – for master’s degree programs and 2,919 – for PhD).

Earlier it was reported that over 31,000 foreign students pursue education in Kazakhstan.