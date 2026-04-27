Kazakhstan to digitize work permits for foreign labor migrants

The relevant draft regulation has been prepared by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.

The document provides for the transition of the public service to a fully digital format. Labor migrants would be able to apply for and renew permits remotely, without the need to visit government offices in person.

The reform is intended to shorten processing times, reduce administrative barriers, and minimize the human factor. Users would also be able to track the status of their applications online.

The introduction of the digital format is expected to increase transparency and make the service more accessible to applicants across Kazakhstan, regardless of their location.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that 3,335 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the historical homeland since the beginning of 2026.