Over 3,000 ethnic Kazakhs return home since start of year

This year, 47.8% of kandas who arrived in Kazakhstan came from China, 43.6% are from Uzbekistan, 2.7% are from Turkmenistan, 2.2% are from Mongolia, 2% are from Russia, and 1.7% are from other countries.

In 2026, 58.1% of ethnic returnees are of working age, 33.1% are minors, and 8.8% are pensioners. Among working-age kandas, 13.1% have higher education, 27.1% have vocational secondary education, 51.9% have general secondary education, and 7.9% have no formal education.

Ethnic Kazakhs have settled throughout the country. At the same time, the following labor-deficient regions have been identified for resettlement: Akmola, Abai, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

The kandas resettlement quota for 2026 stands at 2,281 people. In the first two months of the year, 569 kandases were relocated to these regions.

Kandas settling in the listed regions are provided with state support measures, including a one-time relocation subsidy of 70 MCI (302,800 tenge) per family head and each family member, as well as monthly subsidies for housing rent and utility payments for up to one year, ranging from 15 to 30 MCI (64,900 to 129,800 tenge).

Since the beginning of the year, various support measures have been provided to 139 kandas, including permanent employment for 108 individuals.

In addition, to enhance the effectiveness of voluntary resettlement, institutional measures have been introduced to support employers involved in relocating citizens to northern regions. An economic mobility certificate has been introduced, providing up to 1,625 MCI (around 7 million tenge) per family for housing purchases on a non-repayable basis.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, over 14,000 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the historical homeland since the beginning of 2025.