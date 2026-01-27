Kazakhstan to digitalize 5 mln geological records by yearend

In his address to the nation on September 8, 2025, titled “Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Key Tasks and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation,” the Head of State emphasized the need to accelerate the digitalization and systematization of geological information, primarily through the use of artificial intelligence.

Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan is undertaking large-scale efforts to introduce AI technologies for the storage, systematization, and efficient use of geological data. As part of this work, the National Geological Service is implementing a project to develop an AI-powered Big Data information system.

The project is financed by subsoil users as part of research, scientific and technical, and experimental development work. Under Kazakhstan’s Subsoil and Subsoil Use Code, 1% of mineral extraction costs is earmarked for supporting and advancing science and technology.

The main objective of the digitization effort is to convert historical geological records—around 5 million items created between the 1950s and 1990s and held in geological archives across Kazakhstan—into a machine-readable format using AI technologies. This will provide centralized access to structured, reliable and comprehensive geological data nationwide, a key factor in investment decision-making in the subsoil use sector.

To date, 97.5% of the total volume of primary geological information has already been digitized, amounting to nearly 4.7 million individual data storage items. These include 4,289,571 sheets of paper materials, 250,000 sheets of graphical appendices, 96,020 magnetic tapes and 62,245 cartridges.

The complete digitization and systematization of all geological information in Kazakhstan is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026.

Upon completion, the project is expected to deliver several key outcomes, including the conversion of textual, tabular and graphical data into a machine-readable format, the creation of a structured database based on a comprehensive geographic information system with spatial data filtering capabilities, the training of specialists in artificial intelligence and data science, and the deployment of an interactive map, analytical tools and an intelligent chatbot.

