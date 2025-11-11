Kazakhstan attracts over $70mln worth of investment to exploration for next 6 years

Tutkyshbayev said as of today, the total number of hydrocarbon subsoil use agreements stands at 324, including 15 for exploration, 170 for exploration and production, 131 for production, as well as eight production sharing agreements.

Subsoil users infused nearly 150 and 160 billion tenge in geopolitical exploration in 2023 and 2024, respectively. 80 billion tenge worth of investments were made in geopolitical exploration in nine months of this year, said the deputy minister.

He noted that nearly 220,000 people are engaged in the oil sector, encompassing production, processing, transportation and oilfield services.

Tutkyshbayev added the ministry held two auctions throughout the year, leading to the conclusion of 11 contracts. 16.6 billion tenge was paid to the budget. 71.6 million US dollars of investments have been attracted to exploration for the next six years.

