Kazakhstan to develop uranium deposits in Jordan

“Kazatomprom and Jordan’s Jumco national company will sign today an agreement on cooperation. According to the document, by the end of 2026, a joint venture will be set up, for developing uranium deposits in the territory of Jordan,” said Zhakupov in Akorda.

Industrial research work on uranium extraction and enrichment will be conducted there until 2026. In case of positive results, a joint venture will be created: 70% will belong to Kazatomprom, and 30% to Jumco, he noted.

