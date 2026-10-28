Kazakhstan to develop new Civil Code

“The current Civil Code was adopted in the 1990s. It would not be an exaggeration to say that it has fully fulfilled its historical mission. This document laid the foundation for key market economy institutions and established the principle of property protection. It also provided the legal framework for civil relations in a new historical era,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address.

However, according to the President, the current Civil Code was designed for a transitional economy.

“At that time, the very concept of advanced technologies did not exist. Over the past 30 years, the entire world, including our society, has undergone fundamental changes. Given these developments, I believe it is necessary to adopt a new Civil Code that will provide the legal foundation for a balanced transition to the economy of the future. This will ensure legal stability for entrepreneurs, investors and citizens, allowing them to carry out their activities with confidence,” Tokayev said.

The President instructed Qurultay deputies and the Government to begin drafting the document without delay.

“It would be advisable for the Qurultay to adopt the new Civil Code by the end of next year,” the Head of State said.

Earlier, the Head of State proposed declaring 2027 the Year of the Big Build.