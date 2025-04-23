Kazakhstan to develop gas resources development strategy

He said Kazakhstan has significant gas potential. Kazakhstan has proven natural gas reserves equivalent to 4 trillion cubic meters. However, the development of gas reserves requires a system-based approach, new investments, updated infrastructure and long-term strategy as well as exploration and digitalization of geological information for efficient attraction of investors.

Olzhas Bektenov mentioned the Energy and Industry Ministries are developing an integrated subsoil use platform combining a one-stop window for cooperation with enterprises and a digital map of deposits. Another priority is the speedy development of the projects on the construction of gas processing plants.

The Prime Minister said gasification in Kazakhstan currently stands at 62.4%. According to the general gasification scheme, gasification rates will rise to 65% by 2030. To this end, Kazakhstan is developing large projects such as the construction of the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas main and the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister charged the Energy Ministry, QazaqGaz and KazMunayGas companies to submit proposals on the development of new gas fields to the Government by June 1. He also assigned the Energy and Industry Ministries to put into service the integrated subsoil use platform by the end of August.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan produced 17.2 bln cu m of gas in Q1.