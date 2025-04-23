Kazakhstan produced 17.2 bln cu m of gas in Q1

Last year, Kazakhstan produced 59.0 billion cubic meters of gas and targets to produce 62.8 billion cubic meters in 2025.

The Minister said commercial gas production in 2024 hit 28.7 billion cubic meters, while 29.4 billion cubic meters will be produced this year. 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas were produced in the first quarter.

21.2 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered for the domestic market. This year, gas consumption is projected to be 21.3 billion cubic meters. Liquefied petroleum gas production in 2024 made 1.7 million tons and is predicted to make 1.7 million tons in 2025. In the first quarter, Kazakhstan produced nearly 0.5 million tons of 107.7% more compared to 2024.

To note, Kazakhstan is set to develop 45 gasification projects in 2025.