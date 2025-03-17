Kazakhstan to develop 45 gasification projects in 2025

Over 1,700 km of gas networks were built countrywide last year. 45 more projects on gasification of rural settlements will be developed to provide up to 12.4 million people with gas this year and raise gasification rates up to 62%.

One of the priority tasks is to provide Kazakhstanis with access to safe drinking water and update the water supply system. Water supply rates in 2019 made 97.2% in cities and 86.4% in regions against 99.4% and 97.8% in 2024 correspondingly. 5,523 out of 6,256 rural settlements are provided with drinking water. The rest 833 will get access to drinking water by the end of the year. 238 villages will have centralized water supply facilities, while 595 will build complex block modules.

Another highlight is protection of people from emergency situations. The Head of State tasked to purchase modern rescue machines and equipment to promptly respond and conduct rescue operations. For the past six years, the equipping level grew from 53% to 64%.

As earlier reported, the Government presented the results of the country’s development for the past six years. As stated there, 130 billion US dollars in foreign direct investments were attracted in Kazakhstan. It allotted 2.5 trillion tenge for subsidizing the agro-industrial complex.

To note, the housing construction rates in Kazakhstan soared by 6.4 million square meters or 51.4% in 2024 against 2018 to reach 19 million square meters.