Kazakhstan to develop 440 AI agents for students

He said the Unified National Testing certificate is now available in eGov system, and AI-proctoring and AI-Talapker were launched.

The Minister emphasized that student and graduate data are consolidated on the Unified Higher Education Platform.

He said the next stage is to introduce AI-driven solutions in the education process such as AI-Admission, AI-Onboarding, individual learning trajectories and digital competency profiles, as well as AI-Library, AI-Psychologist and AI-Career.

Under the AI-Sana program, more than 440 AI agents have already been developed.

In the upcoming academic year, the third and fourth stages of the program will be implemented.

As earlier reported, by 2029, 2,600 small rural schools across Kazakhstan will gradually implement artificial intelligence technologies to reduce the education quality gap between urban and rural areas.