Kazakhstan to create digital volunteer passport

Kazakhstan supports people’s striving to become volunteers and contribute to the country’s development. One national and 20 regional front offices supporting volunteer initiatives are operating in Kazakhstan as of now. The number of organizations engaged in socially beneficial work has nearly quadrupled, rising to over 800.

He stressed volunteer projects cover areas such as ecology, education, culture, and social development. Among the most impactful projects are Zhas Agash (Young Tree), Eco Bakylau (Eco Monitoring) and Bilim Volunteers. These initiatives have brought together 100,000 volunteers to deliver significant benefits to society.

Tokayev emphasized that by joining efforts, people are capable of great achievements and shared his vision for the future development of the volunteer movement.

The Head of State supported the idea of creating a digital volunteer passport.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed full support for the idea of introducing the digital volunteer passport, highlighting the importance of integrating advanced technologies into volunteer activities.

The Head of State reminded that in his Address to the Nation, he set the task to turn Kazakhstan into a fully digital nation within three years.

Work in this direction is already underway. Advanced technologies, especially artificial intelligence, are penetrating all spheres of life. The volunteer movement should not remain on the sidelines.

Earlier. the President noted that the world marks 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers.