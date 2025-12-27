Kazakh capital’s population surpasses 1.6 mln

The social sector and the implementation of the President’s instructions aimed at improving the quality of life in the capital were on the agenda.

Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek noted that the city’s steady population growth creates new demands for urban infrastructure and requires proactive planning.

As of November 1, 2025, Astana’s population reached 1,622,245 people, 93,542 residents up since the beginning of the year. Of this growth, 17,265 came from natural increase and 76,277 from migration. Annual growth stands at 6.12%, with migration inflows of around 100,000 people per year, intensifying the burden on healthcare, education, employment, and social support systems.

Special attention was paid to the healthcare development. Astana has 277 medical organizations so far. Building wear is at 14.7%, and equipment availability at 82.4%.

Staff shortages remain a challenge.

As stated there, births have increased by 45% over the past decade, requiring more maternity and perinatal facilities.

According to the Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova, more than 300,000 students are studying at around 200 schools.

In 2025, 272 billion tenge was allocated to private schools, raising issues of transparency and quality.

Those attending focused on early childhood and primary education as foundations for learning motivation and social stability.

In higher education, 13 universities host over 105,000 students, but there is a mismatch: too many humanities graduates and shortages in engineering, IT, medical, and teaching fields.

As stated there, economically active population exceeds 750,000. More than 120,000 people receive social support. In 2025, over 42,000 people were employed.

The city has above 800 sports facilities, 60% privately owned.

She emphasized that with Astana’s rapid growth, quality governance and systematic decision-making are essential for sustainable development.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that social facilities must remain accessible to the population.