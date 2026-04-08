Kazakhstan to deploy over 100 agro-drones to fight against locusts

46 agricultural drones will be deployed this year for targeted chemical treatment of farmland.

Swarming locust species are known to spread across steppe, desert, mountain, and river floodplain zones, where ground equipment is difficult to operate.

Drones enable faster detection of pest outbreaks, improve monitoring efficiency, and expand coverage of surveyed areas.

Specialists carried out a comprehensive inspection of equipment, focusing on flight safety, spraying systems, and control stability.

The fleet of the phytosanitary safety and forecasts methodological center has grown significantly. Last year, the center deployed seven drones. At the close of December 2025, 50 more drones were purchased.

In total, 57 drones are now available for monitoring, boosting readiness for rapid response to phytosanitary risks.

Last year, 7.1 billion tenge was allocated from the national budget for locust control measures.

Recall that, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan joined efforts last year to combat locust spread.