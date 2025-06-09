Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan join efforts to combat locust spread

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the meeting discussed the preventive measures against locust spread. The participants were familiarized with the effective measures of combating seasonal insects in the countries.

The participants were demonstrated Locust.uz system, an electronic data platform, containing information on the locusts’ egg-laying sites and chemically treated areas. The system also monitors the movement of specialized vehicles through GPS devices.

Following the meeting the sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation, to introduce international phytosanitary standards and to develop exchange of information.

The parties will focus on interaction in fight against locust spread in near-border regions, and prompt exchange of information on phytosanitary situation, inspection results, spread of harmful organisms and measures launched.

The sides also agreed on integration of information systems for effective and regular exchange of data on phytosanitary certificates.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to deploy drones to fight locust invasion.