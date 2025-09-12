EN
    Kazakhstan to defend colors at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix Brno 2025

    09:53, 12 September 2025

    Kazakh Aibota Yertaikyzy will vie for top honors at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix series stage in the Czech Republic, Kazinform News Agency cites NOC.

    Photo credit: NOC

    The event will be held from September 12 to September 14, 2025, at the Starez Arena Vodova in the city of Brno.

    Notably, Akmaral Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan pocketed another gold medal on the final day of the 3rd FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    Sport Rhythmic gymnastics Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
