Kazakhstan to debut in padel at 2026 Asian Games

A total of eight Kazakh athletes will compete at the Games, forming two pairs in both the men’s and women’s events.

Kazakhstan’s men’s team will feature Yevgeniy Danilov and Timur Khabibulin, as well as Rodion Pak and Zhakas Kozbak. In the women’s competition, Albina Khabibulina will pair with Mariya Sinitsyna, while Aigerim Suleimen will compete alongside Tatiana Giorgadze.

The 2026 Asian Games will mark the first time padel has been included in the competition program.

Earlier, Kazakhstan revealed its 10-member weightlifting roster for the 2026 Asian Games.