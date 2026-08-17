Kazakhstan to create new business opportunities in nuclear sector with signing of memorandum

Kazakhstan's Nuclear Energy Agency, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, and the Atomic Industry Development Association (AIDA) signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation focused on strengthening industrial cooperation and developing the national nuclear industry.

The document was signed by Kazakhstan Nuclear Energy Agency Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev, Atameken Presidium Chairman Kanat Sharlapaev, and AIDA Head Bakytzhan Kadyrbayev.

The memorandum establishes a framework for closer coordination between the government, business community and industry stakeholders on nuclear sector development, industrial cooperation and the involvement of domestic companies in strategic projects.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be increasing the level of localization in Kazakhstan’s nuclear industry. The sides agreed to support the development of domestic manufacturing, engineering and service capabilities, as well as the creation of a national supply chain for the sector.

Particular attention will be given to involving small, medium-sized and large businesses in nuclear and related industry projects.

The partnership is also intended to support domestic manufacturers and strengthen the country’s technological, production, service and professional expertise in the nuclear sector.

The sides will also jointly prepare analytical and expert recommendations for government agencies, exchange methodological and analytical materials, and develop proposals to improve legislation and regulations governing the nuclear industry.

According to the sides, the memorandum creates an additional platform for systematic cooperation between the government, businesses and industry organizations.

Its implementation is expected to expand opportunities for Kazakhstani companies to participate in nuclear industry projects, increase local content and contribute to the development of the country’s technological base in the sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China discuss cooperation and nuclear non-proliferation.