Kazakhstan to contest two bronze medals at U17 Wrestling Worlds

Competing in the women's freestyle event, Bakkozha (46 kg) and Bakytnur (61 kg) both advanced to the semifinals before losing to their respective opponents.

They will now wrestle for bronze, with their opponents to be determined following the repechage round.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aisha Abdimalik had claimed a silver medal in the women's freestyle competition at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.