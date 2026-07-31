Kazakhstan to contest two bronze medals at U17 Wrestling Worlds
11:26, 31 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Inzhu Bakkozha and Aruzhan Bakytnur will wrestle for bronze at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the women's freestyle event, Bakkozha (46 kg) and Bakytnur (61 kg) both advanced to the semifinals before losing to their respective opponents.
They will now wrestle for bronze, with their opponents to be determined following the repechage round.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aisha Abdimalik had claimed a silver medal in the women's freestyle competition at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.