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    Kazakh wrestler claims silver in Azerbaijan

    03:14, 31 July 2026

    Kazakhstan has secured its first medal at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Aisha Abdimalik
    Photo source: UWW

    Kazakh women's freestyle wrestler Aisha Abdimalik won a silver medal.

    In the final match of the 65kg category, Aisha lost to Mongolia's Ariunzul Boldbaatar.

    Ayanat Meinambay of Kazakhstan competed for bronze in the 49kg category but lost to American wrestler Isla Silva.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed two medals at the U17 World Championships.

    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport Azerbaijan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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