Kazakhstan to connect all school cameras to Interior Ministry centers by yearend — PM

Regional akimats, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Ministry of Education, were tasked with promptly addressing shortcomings in road safety infrastructure near schools, as well as strengthening fire safety and anti-terrorism measures.

As part of the Attention — Children! campaign, the Interior Ministry will also review compliance with previously issued orders. Bektenov instructed that the campaign be extended through the end of September, with a particular focus on preventing road accidents involving children.

The Prime Minister also instructed the Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regional administrations, along with other regions, to connect surveillance cameras at all schools to the Interior Ministry's operational control centers by the end of the year. So far, full connectivity has been achieved in only seven regions.

Bektenov also stressed that police officers assigned to schools should go beyond legal education and awareness activities, calling for more active preventive efforts to curb offenses among children and young people.

As earlier reported, by 2029, 2,600 small rural schools across Kazakhstan will gradually implement artificial intelligence technologies to reduce the education quality gap between urban and rural areas.