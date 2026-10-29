Kazakhstan to complete Aral-Caspian highway construction by late 2028 - Transport Ministry

According to Lastayev, Kazakhstan currently has 46 logistics centers, with another 21 slated for construction by 2030. The country is also expanding its network of overseas terminals to increase transit traffic. Three foreign terminals are already operational, while seven more projects are underway.

The ministry also plans to introduce unified quality standards for the entire network of national and local roads. These standards will be accompanied by oversight at every stage of road construction and repair, from planning to commissioning.

Construction of the Aral-Caspian highway began in August and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028. Preparatory work is underway this year for the Kokshetau-Petropavl section, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027, said Lastayev.

Meanwhile, modernization work is continuing at 37 road border crossing points across the country. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Prime Minister Bektenov called for a clear action plan to implement the President’s address.