Kazakhstan to complete 3G-to-4G network upgrade by yearend

According to him, the company, which operates under the Tele2 and Altel brands, currently serves more than 10 million customers, over 3 million of whom are already using fifth-generation (5G) connectivity.

“Thanks to our advanced infrastructure and the high level of internet usage among our customers, our network now carries more than 50% of Kazakhstan’s total mobile internet traffic. I’d also like to note that this year, MTS was part of the country’s largest privatization deal — an important step toward boosting private investors’ confidence in Kazakhstan’s investment climate,” Babichev said.

To improve mobile internet quality, a full replacement of 3G technology with 4G is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Additionally, the development of CDN networks has made it possible to cache more than half of mobile traffic within Kazakhstan, significantly accelerating user access to online content.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to roll out Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) technology nationwide in 2026, enabling users to make and receive voice calls over any available Wi-Fi network.