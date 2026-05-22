Kazakhstan to compete at World Climbing Series in Spain

Kazakh athletes will compete in the speed event at the international tournament.

Alisher Murat, Damir Toktarov, and Amir Maimuratov will represent the country in the men’s events.

Anna Balarshina, Tamara Ulzhabayeva, and Arina Novitskaya will compete in the women’s events.

The World Cup takes place from May 28 to 31.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had released the list of athletes who will compete in sport climbing at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.