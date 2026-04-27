Four Kazakh athletes qualify for sport climbing at 20th Asian Games

Four Kazakh athletes have secured qualification for the speed event.

Amir Maimuratov, who represented Kazakhstan at the 2024 Olympic Games in the same event, qualified for the 2026 Asian Games after finishing 15th at the 2025 World Championships. Tamara Ulzhabayeva also earned her spot in the same event, finishing 19th.

Damir Toktarov secured qualification with a strong showing at the continental championships, while Adeliya Utesheva received an additional license following the reallocation of quotas.

Kazakh athletes will not compete in the other two sport climbing disciplines, lead and bouldering, at the upcoming Asian Games.

Earlier, it was reported that Team Kazakhstan had added five more medals to its tally at the 2026 ACC Canoe Sprint Asian Championships in Hefei, China, which served as a qualifying event for the Los Angeles Olympic Games.