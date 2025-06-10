Kazakh capital to build 15 schools and 11 kindergartens in 2025

He said this year will commission 11 kindergartens, including five for 1,500 beds built through the local budget, four for 1,094 beds through private investments, and a 185-bed daycare center. He noted that 2,899 beds will be generated for children at kindergartens at large.

Besides, 15 schools will open their doors this year. Last year, the city put into service 24 educational establishments, of which 16 were built as part of the Comfortable School national project.

To note, 257 new schools for 400,000 students have been opened across Kazakhstan in the current academic year, including under the Comfortable School national project.