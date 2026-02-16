Kazakhstan plans major upgrade of power and heat networks

According to him, 10 power-generating units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines, as well as 17,000 kilometers of electric grids and 420 substations were repaired across the country last year. 323 kilometers of grids were replaced.

“These measures enabled us to achieve a historic maximum in electricity generation of 17,273 MW, which is 7% higher of the last heating season. The wear and tear of thermal power stations has been reduced from 64% to 61%,” Sungat Yessimkhanov said.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

In the current year’s repair campaign, the ministry plans to repair 9 power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines at power plants. 17.1 thousand kilometers of lines and 444 substations are planned to be repaired. 377 kilometers of heating networks will be replaced. These measures will reduce equipment wear from 61% to 59%.

Special attention is being paid to fuel supply. 4.7 million tons of coal have been accumulated in the energy facilities’ fuel depots, which is 7% higher than last year’s level. All energy facilities have the required fuel reserves.

Overall, for the current heating season, the demand for coal for municipal and household needs and the population amounts to 7.46 million tons. As of today, 7.68 million tons or 103% of the annual plan have been stockpiled.

