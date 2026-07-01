Kazakhstan to commission 20 mln sq m of housing

He said for the past five months, construction works reached 2.4 trillion tenge, that is 13.4% more compared to the same period of the previous year. 6.3 million square meters of housing were put into service, 4.5 % up against the last year.

The Minister stressed the adoption of the Construction Code became a major milestone in Kazakhstan’s construction sector. 138 regulatory legal acts have already been adopted.

The new Construction Code, which came into effect starting July 1, helps improve the quality and safety of construction projects, make procedures more transparent and efficient, reduce administrative barriers and contribute to attracting investment into the construction industry.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan to inject KZT1.1tln for housing and utility upgrades in 2026.