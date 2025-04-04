Kazakhstan to channel KZT 12 bln for single-industry and small towns infrastructure

As Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said, 7.5 million people or 37% of the total population of Kazakhstan live in rural areas.

Contemporary medical facilities and schools are built in the regions under the Rural Healthcare Modernization and Comfortable School national projects to boost their development. New sports facilities, community and rehabilitation centers are constructed using budget funds.

Kosherbayev said 176 billion tenge will be spent for the development of 1,000 projects in over 500 villages as part of the Auyl besigi program. 12 billion tenge will be provided for the implementation of 42 projects in six single-industry towns and 17 small towns this year.

He stressed the Government would continue its backing of regional infrastructure projects.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan will develop 45 gasification projects in 2025.