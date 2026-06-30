Kazakhstan to channel 27.3 bln tenge for utility infrastructure renewal in 6 regions

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay and Zhetisu regions will receive funding.

Water networks with wear exceeding 59% will be renewed in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan.

Water and heating systems with 95% wear will be reconstructed in Taraz, Zhambyl region.

Zhetisu region will implement seven projects on modernization of heating, water, and sewage systems, and automation of water facilities.

West Kazakhstan will renovate sewage networks in Aksai, where average wear exceeds 79%.

Karaganda region will also reconstruct main heating networks in Abai and modernize Karaganda Su’s water treatment complex.

Kostanay region will upgrade heating networks and introduce automated energy accounting in Rudny, Lisakovsk, and Zhitikara.

The development of the said projects will help reduce wear and tear of utility systems, raise the reliability of heat and water supplies, lower resource losses and improve service quality.

In Karaganda region alone, over 695,000 residents will gain access to quality water supply, and more than 60,000 people will benefit in Zhetisu region.

Kazakhstan Housing Company, under the national project on modernization of the energy and utilities sector, supports projects by buying municipal bonds for state-owned enterprises. It also subsidizes loans for private natural monopoly entities.

As of June 26, 2026, the Housing Company has purchased government securities from 11 local executive bodies worth 104.3 billion tenge.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan to inject KZT1.1tln for housing and utility upgrades in 2026.