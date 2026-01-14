Kazakhstan to channel 240 bln tenge for geological exploration

Last year, 20 projects were developed to conduct geological mapping at a 1:50,000 scale over an area of 100,000 km², with plans to cover 30,000 km² annually in the most promising regions. For comparison, Soviet-era mapping was carried out at a 1:200,000 scale.

Over the next three years, 240 billion tenge, or nearly 500 million US dollars, will be channeled for implementing these projects, seismic surveys in underexplored sedimentary basins, and building modern geological infrastructure, against 469 million US dollars invested in geological exploration over the past 15 years.

When selecting sites, factors such as resource depletion, lack or minimal presence of subsoil users, and potential for priority minerals were considered. As a result, areas with high potential for deposits of copper, gold, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, barite, and bauxite were identified.

It is planned to conduct seismic surveys in the underexplored oil and gas basins such as North Torgai, Shu-Sarysu, and Syrdarya. Additional plans include the modernization of laboratory and analytical facilities and the digitization of geological data.

To note, Kazakhstan attracted over $70mln worth of investment to exploration for next 6 years.