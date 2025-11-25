Kazakhstan to build waste-burning plants

According to him, the plants will be built through foreign investments in the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

Presenting the draft concept for managing all types of waste at today’s Government meeting, Aliyev said the agreements were signed with investors. 293 billion tenge will be invested in its construction for the period of two years.

The Vice Minister emphasized that for effective implementation of the concept, it is necessary to institutionally strengthen the waste management system. In line with international practice, it is planned to grant Zhasyl Damu the status of a National Waste Management Center. The center will focus on digitalization of the sector, reliable statistics formation, monitoring waste flows and ensuring transparency for businesses and investors.

It is essential for transitioning to a modern, standardized, and efficient waste management system.

The draft concept sets the following target indicators for systemic waste management: 100% inventory of all types of waste (excluding radioactive), an increase in the reuse of industrial waste by 10% and a reduction of municipal waste sent to landfills by at least 10%.

He stressed that to achieve these indicators, a corresponding action plan has been developed. Its implementation requires the coordinated work of central and local executive bodies.

