Kazakhstan to build terminal at Iranian port to unlock Asian and African markets

Deputy Prime Minister Zhumangarin said that Kazakhstan plans to build a cargo transshipment terminal at the Port of Bandar Abbas on a 15-hectare site and will be financed entirely through private investment. The agreement is already in its final stage, and the lease terms have been agreed upon, he added.

According to him, the terminal will enable Kazakhstan to export a wide range of products to countries in South and Southeast Asia.

The minister noted that a railway route already exists through Turkmenistan and Iran, providing Kazakhstan with access to the Persian Gulf.

The railway begins in Aktau and passes through Turkmenistan. There are two border crossings - Etrek and Serakhs. Both routes lead to the Persian Gulf, where one of the region's largest ports, Bandar Abbas, is located. This gives Kazakhstan direct access to the markets of India, East Africa, the Gulf countries, and Southeast Asia, which is the project’s purpose, he explained.

Due to sanctions-related restrictions, we have repeatedly raised the issue of lifting bans on the import and transit through Iran of a number of energy-related goods, including metals, transformers, and other products. We expect that once the agreement is signed, these restrictions will be removed, allowing us to export goods both to Iran and in transit through its territory to other countries, the minister said.

The minister stated that because of sanctions-related restrictions, the issue of lifting bans on the import and transit through Iran of several energy-related goods, including metals and transformers had been repeatedly raised. It is expected that once the agreement is signed, these restrictions will be lifted, enabling to export goods to Iran and transit through its territory to other countries.

Kazakhstan is also considering alternative transport routes in case of geopolitical risks.

According to Zhumangarin, one such option is the construction of a railway through Afghanistan with access to Pakistan's deep-water ports.

This route is even more advantageous because it avoids the Strait of Hormuz. Recently, Iran's Minister of Roads informed me that construction of the railway to the Port of Chabahar is nearly complete. Chabahar is located outside the Strait of Hormuz, whereas ports inside the strait may remain vulnerable under certain circumstances, he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister concluded by stating that they hoped such a situation would not arise again in the near future, but that it served as an important reminder to take alternative logistics routes into account.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Iran vow to boost the development of transport corridors, ports.