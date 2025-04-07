Kazakhstan to build sustainable aviation fuel plant

KazMunayGas and LanzaJet and one of the country’s largest agro-industrial holdings, KazFoodProducts, signed an agreement on the development of the SAF project feasibility study (FS). The pre-feasibility study development stage was completed earlier. The FS is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Earlier, Askhat Khassenov, Chair of the Management Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC (KMG), met with Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of the American technology company LanzaJet to discuss the matters of further development of bilateral cooperation aimed at creating production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Kazakhstan.

As Khassenov said, this collaboration will make a substantial contribution to achieving low-carbon development goals and introduce the latest technologies, and will help KMG reduce emissions by 15% by 2031 against the 2019 level. In general, the project will have a serious impact on the development of the biofuel market and transit opportunities in Kazakhstan

LanzaJet is known for developing certified technology for producing SAF from ethanol (alcohol-to-jet). The company has long-term SAF supply agreements with major airlines, including All Nippon Airways, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. LanzaJet's alcohol-to-jet technology can use ethanol obtained from any bio- or non-bio-based feedstock, considerably reducing greenhouse gas emissions (up to 95%) and enhancing energy efficiency.

Notably, 67 waste recycling plants will be built in Kazakhstan.