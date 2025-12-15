Kazakhstan to build smart water technology plant in Taraz

The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and a consortium of Chinese companies signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. Kazakh Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Yin Dewen, Director and Chief Economist of Yellow River Engineering Consulting Co. Ltd, inked the document. The foreign delegation also included executives from Leture Technology and Cheng Cheng Group.

Photo credit: Kazakh Water Resources Ministry

According to the Ministry’s press service, the plant will produce digital solutions, including automated systems for monitoring and managing water distribution, water level and quality sensors, software-hardware complexes for dispatching irrigation network and early floods and emergencies warning systems.

The plant will allow Kazakhstan to localize advanced technologies used in China, ensure knowledge transfer, and introduce modern standards into the country’s water sector. It will be part of an integrated center based on the principle of “production–education–science”, combining equipment manufacturing with specialist training, professional development, and adaptation of digital solutions to Kazakhstan’s climate and hydrological conditions.

As stated there, the project will improve the efficiency of irrigation systems, reduce water losses, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s water security.

The Minister said the sides agreed to cooperate in several areas, firstly, to reconstruct irrigation systems with mandatory automation and digitalization. The second is training personnel. Over the past two years, the parties have established active cooperation with Chinese enterprises. For example, this year 125 water management specialists completed advanced training courses in China funded by Power China.