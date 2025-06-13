Kazakhstan to build shipyard worth KZT135 billion

This will add an additional 350 thousand TEU of capacity.“It is also planned to build an oil and oil loading terminal worth 2.9 billion tenge, which will add 1 million tons of annual capacity to the port of Kuryk. At the same time, we to build a shipyard worth approximately 135 billion tenge. The project provides for the construction of 2 merchant ships, 5 units of the support fleet and the repair of 35 ships per year,” Sembayev said at June 12 Kazakhstan Exporters Forum held in Astana.

Earlier it was reported that the volume of freight shipped via the Trans-Caspian Transport Route rose sixfold.