Kazakhstan to build over 200 schools in 2025

Of which 112 for 206,000 seats will be built within the Comfortable School national project. Almost half of them will be situated in villages.

The development of the national project will help reduce the gap between schools in the cities and rural areas, solve three-shift learning problems, and lack of 150,000 pupils’ seats.

In addition, some 1,000 rural schools will be repaired at large.1,231 schools will be renovated by 2029 in line with the President’s task to transfer to an integrated modern school infrastructure. Renovation works will start this year in 248 schools.

1,200 schools providing space for 1 million children opened their doors since 2019 in Kazakhstan.

