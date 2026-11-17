Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerbol Myrzabosynov, vice ministers of national economy, industry and construction, and deputy governors of the regions, as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, participated in the meeting.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Participants discussed the issues of construction of new sports facilities across the country under the People’s Construction program announced by the Head of State, including through the Infrastructure Development Fund financing.

Nalibayev emphasized the importance of ensuring quality and meeting deadlines while taking into account the specific needs of each region. He also instructed officials to pay particular attention to the quality of design and estimate documentation and ensure its timely submission for state expert review.

Following the meeting, government agencies were assigned with certain tasks.

Earlier, it was reported that a state commission would oversee spending on People's Construction program.