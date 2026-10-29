Kazakhstan to build new-format special schools in 20 regions

The plans were announced by Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova at Thursday’s government meeting.

Kazakhstan continues to expand inclusive education, increase the number of specialized educational institutions, and train professionals to support children with special educational needs.

Today, Kazakhstan has more than 237,000 children with special educational needs, and 541 special education institutions are operating across the country. In line with the President’s instructions, new-format special schools with a capacity of 1,000 places are planned in 20 regions. An additional 600 places will be created in regional facilities equipped with rehabilitation and wellness rooms, said Suleimenova.

The minister also highlighted the importance of training qualified specialists. Professionals working with children with special educational needs are currently being trained at 17 pedagogical universities and nine colleges. In 2027, colleges are expected to graduate more than 500 speech therapists.

Meanwhile, approximately 7,500 teaching assistants are working in educational institutions, providing individualized support to children. Since the beginning of the current academic year, training for teaching assistants has been introduced at six colleges, which have enrolled 210 students.

Modernizing the infrastructure of specialized educational institutions remains another key priority. In 2024, with support from the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund, classrooms and workshops were renovated at 99 specialized schools. Joint projects with the Fund are expected to continue, Suleimenova added.

A comprehensive approach to developing inclusive education is outlined in the Interdepartmental Comprehensive Plan for 2026-2030. Its implementation is aimed at improving support systems for children with special educational needs and making educational services more accessible across Kazakhstan’s regions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had highlighted the importance of inclusive education in his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, stressing that the issue requires special attention.