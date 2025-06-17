Kazakhstan to build new bypass road near Chinese border

The bypass, set to boost the throughput capacity of cross-border road infrastructure as well as ease the traffic flow, is to span 3.2km in length and 12m in width and to provide a route for heavy vehicles that weigh more than 100 tons as well as parking lots with a total area of 81.6 ha.

The project also envisages construction of a road bridge with creation of all necessary infrastructure. All facilities are set to be built at the expense of the company’s private investments worth around 50 million US dollars.

Speaking at the meeting, Bektenov highlighted the importance of the project in promoting transport logistics, trade and transit potential of Kazakhstan in line with the Head of State’s directives. He also pointed out prospects for further interaction in machine building with a high level of localization taking into account the experience and expertise of Sarens Group.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in implementing the bypass road construction project as well as expressed the readiness to expand cooperation.

Bektenov set tasks to the government agencies in charge to provide necessary support for the timely implementation of the project.

Earlier it was reported that China-Central Asia trade turnover hits 95 billion US dollars.