China-Central Asia trade turnover hits $95 billion

He said the volume of trade between Central Asian region and China is rapidly increasing.

“In 2024, this indicator reached $95 billion, almost half of which falls on Kazakhstan. Thus, bilateral commodity turnover hit a historic high of $44 billion ($43.8 billion, +6.8% according to the General Administration of Customs of China). In the nearest time, we intend to double mutual trade,” Zhumangarin said.

E-commerce is an important vector for cooperation, he added, as it opens new opportunities for prompt exchange of goods and services.

“We confirm our readiness for cooperation in implementation of the initiative of the Chinese President to create a pilot zone for Silk Road E-Commerce. We already have positive experience of interaction on establishment of national pavilions on Alibaba and JD electronic trade platforms,” the Minister noted.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Li Wei, Chairman of the Board of Shandong Energy Group Co to discuss implementation of a joint project to build a coal chemical plant in Kazakhstan.