Kazakhstan commissions over 200 new industrial facilities

He said to accelerate development, the Government is implementing projects that stimulate processing industries, including advanced metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and agro-industrial complex initiatives financed through the Baiterek holding.

Olzhas Bektenov reported that in 2025, more than 200 new industrial facilities were commissioned, with another 200 nearing completion. He stressed that sustainable investment growth in manufacturing requires a reliable raw material base, making geological exploration a priority.

Work began in 2025 on a detailed geological map at a 1:50,000 scale, replacing the outdated Soviet-era 1:200,000 version.

Over the next three years, Kazakhstan will invest 500 million US dollars in geological exploration against 760 million US dollars invested over the past 30 years. 100,000 square km of territory, with an additional 30,000 square km, will be explored annually thereafter.

Since 2023, over 500 million US dollars in private investments have been channeled into exploration projects.

Earlier, he announced Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 6.5% in 2025.