Kazakhstan to build KZT103bn worth biopharmaceutical complex

The Health Ministry said nine investment projects, aiming to localize production of 460 names of pharmaceuticals, are being considered.

The Investment Staff has approved the construction of a biopharmaceutical complex with an investment of 103 billion tenge. Khan Tengri Biopharma LLP acts an investor, said Alnazarova.

Set to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients, the complex is added to the comprehensive plan for the development of pharmaceutical industry for 2026/30, that is being developed.

