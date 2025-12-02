EN
    Kazakhstan to build KZT103bn worth biopharmaceutical complex

    12:43, 2 December 2025

    Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova on Tuesday announced the approval of a major investment project in the pharmaceutical sector, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform

    The Health Ministry said nine investment projects, aiming to localize production of 460 names of pharmaceuticals, are being considered.

    The Investment Staff has approved the construction of a biopharmaceutical complex with an investment of 103 billion tenge. Khan Tengri Biopharma LLP acts an investor, said Alnazarova.

    Set to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients, the complex is added to the comprehensive plan for the development of pharmaceutical industry for 2026/30, that is being developed.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan is to launch over 40 industrial projects by the yearend. 

