Kazakhstan to build international clinic in partnership with Ashmore Group

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the CEO of the international investment company Ashmore Group, Mark Coombs, discussed the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects.

The President was briefed on plans to construct an international clinic in Kazakhstan in partnership with Ashmore Healthcare International and Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP, involving the world-class medical operator Mount Sinai Health System.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State underscored that the Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide comprehensive support for this important project.

In turn, Mark Coombs highlighted the vast potential for cooperation in the strategic sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy. He also discussed prospects for collaboration within the Open Investment Partnership program to develop top-priority and high-tech economic sectors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit.