Kazakhstan to build integrated logistics operators on international routes

He said Kazakhstan has built the basic model for the development of the country’s transport sector, including organizational structure and distribution of functions between the infrastructure and transport operators.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan is actively developing the terminal network, both internal and international. Logistics hubs are built and expanded at key points of the cargo freight consolidation and handling. Five terminals operate in Kazakhstan and well as in China.

Besides, joint projects are being developed with foreign partners on establishing integrated logistics operators on international routes, including those via Azerbaijan and Georgia, and to the Middle East and North Africa.

He also drew attention to adopting digital solutions, transitioning to a consolidated tariff, and coordinating the efforts of member states. Among the priorities are the development of marine and air logistics. It is planned to buy six seacraft, three aircraft and renew the fleet of locomotives by 2030.

Yerlan Koishibayev emphasized the measures aim at raising the country’s competitiveness on the international transport corridors and strengthening its transit potential through digitalization, modernization of infrastructure and widening international cooperation.